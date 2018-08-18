Falcons not concerned about Jalen Ramsey’s criticism of Matt Ryan

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was one of the many who received a negative assessment from Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ryan and the Falcons claim to not be bothered by it.

“I’ve played for 11 years,” Ryan told Dan Patrick on Thursday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And so I’ve heard my fair share of trash talking from a lot of different people. If this stuff kept me up at night, I probably wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. So I don’t pay too much mind to it. I’m about winning games, and I’m about being the absolute best player that I can be. So that’s kind of my thoughts on it.”

Said Ramsey, in his tour-de-force comments to GQ: “I think Matt Ryan’s overrated. You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got [Jimmy] Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name — land now [Ryan] has this bad year? All right, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good.”

Ryan’s current coach brushed off the notion that Ramsey’s opinions would alter the manner in which the Falcons handle themselves.

“We don’t rely on anybody outside of our building to help get us ready,” coach Dan Quinn said, per Ledbetter. “What we do is about us. Our attitude, our style, and so the bulletin-board material you can throw to somebody else. For us, it’s about our team and the way that we go. We don’t have to wait on anybody else to get us real pumped up to play well. We are already ready to rock.”

The Falcons likely will be ready to rock next Saturday, when they face — you guessed it — the Jaguars and Jalen Ramsey in the all-important third preseason game.

6 responses to “Falcons not concerned about Jalen Ramsey’s criticism of Matt Ryan

  2. No need to be concerned. The low point of the Falcons franchise will never be breached. They simply need to keep thinking about that 28-3 lead and never let that memory go away. Nothing can hurt them now. Just obsess over the beating heart below the floorboards. Forever and ever an ever

    ” That tells me [Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got [Jimmy] Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing.”

    That’s somewhat disingenuous. Garopollo spent three years in the Patriots program as an apprentice to Tom Brady. He was a finished product when he was dealt to the 49ers. You can give Shanahan some credit for getting him adapted to the existing system. But, he didn’t rescue his career from oblivion.
  6. Matt Ryan Statistics (from 2011 to 2018 – 112 games):
    62 wins – 50 losses – 0 ties
    194 td – 88 int
    64% completions
    53 fumbles

    Andy Dalton Statistics (from 2011 to 2018 – 109 games):
    63 wins – 44 losses – 2 ties
    167 td – 93 int
    62% completions
    33 fumbles

    Matt Ryan plays in warm weather temperature controlled dome against no defenses.
    Andy Dalton plays in cold weather Cincinnati against AFC North DEFENSES.

    Matt Ryan has played with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro Roddy White, All-Pro Julio Jones, All-Pro Michael Turner, Pro Bowl Warrick Dunn, Pro Bowl Devonte Freeman, Pro Bowl Eric Weems

    Andy Dalton has played with All-Pro A.J. Green, constantly injured one year Pro Bowl Tyler Eifert, Pro Bowl Jermaine Gresham (I’m not even gonna get into it – GOOGLE him – I don’t want to suffer through the memories)

    So… is Andy Dalton UNDERRATED… or… is Matt Ryan OVERRATED?!?

