Hue Jackson: Officials said OPI will be called more closely this year

AP

The NFL rarely does anything to restrict offensive production. This year, it could be.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said after Friday night’s preseason loss to the Bills that NFL officials have said offensive pass interference will be called more closely this season.

“Absolutely,” Jackson told reporters. “They are.”

Apparently, officials are especially watching for potential interference in the form of early blocking for screen passes.

“We have to do a better job of blocking on the edge with our receivers,” Jackson said after his team was flagged three times for OPI. “They called them. I will watch them on tape. At the same time, when you are throwing those quick screens like that, our guys have to understand the timing of it all when you are blocking.”

This is good news for defensive players, who constantly believe (oftentimes justified) that the rules are stacked against them.