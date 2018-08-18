Josh Gordon returns to the Browns

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 18, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is returning to the team after missing all of training camp and the start of the preseason.

Gordon, the highly productive receiver with a long history of substance-abuse issues, said on Twitter today that he’s now ready to return.

“I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “This has by no means been an easy road and I’m extremely grateful. . . . I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey released a statement commending Gordon for working hard and focusing on getting better. Dorsey added that Gordon “will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate.”

There’s no word on when Gordon will be able to participate fully in football activities, but a return this weekend indicates he should be ready to play Week One.

34 responses to “Josh Gordon returns to the Browns

  1. Insane that this dude can’t give up weed to make millions in the League. Equally insane that the League requires that of him. It’s 2018, NFL needs to wise up already.

  2. Does this matter? He will make a selfish move once again and get suspended. Until then he will be an average wr as he proved last year. He was good and could of been better but those days are gone.

  5. I’ve followed Gordon since his pick by the Browns in the supplemental draft. Been intrigued by his talent and hope all football fans can enjoy watching him this year. Here’s to sobriety josh!

  6. “I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,”

    GOOD for you young man! Now go show em’ what you can do.

  11. Steeler fan here,

    I’m throwing all the political bull aside. I like this. Josh Gordon is an amazing talent. I enjoy watching him play cause he is a beast. Ive never walked a foot in this mans shoes so who am I to judge his demons. But him being back is good for him, and us. Isn’t that why were all here, football. And Josh is back playing football.

  13. Let the players smoke pot, for crying out loud. What century are in?
    It’s useful for helping people stay off other intoxicatants, too.

  15. I’ve never had an addiction,so I can’t relate. However, I’m not so ignorant to think that his relapses equate to a lack of intelligence.

    I’m rooting for this guy and the Browns.

    The game is best when the best players can play.

  16. “to reach my full potential That is the issue here. The coaches and press have given him such an inflated head that he thinks he walks on water.

    Hel’l be walking on water soon enough. The puddles in the used car lot at which he works that is.

  17. Honestly I’m wondering if this guy just didn’t want to do a whole training camp. I’m betting someone like D. Guice is wishing he took two weeks off and showed up now.

  18. It wasnt asobreitything, it was because he’s getting crushed in domestic relations right now. Child support, judge threatening 30 day sentence. Hope the best for him.

  19. jdphx says:
    August 18, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    So is the window now closed for Dez, or not??

    ___________________________________________________

    I’m sure that Josh Gordon didn’t just show up at the Brown’s front door this morning. They probably knew when he was coming back for at least a little while now and still had Dez come in. I honestly think that the person closing windows on Dez is Dez.

  20. all the smack talk is just unreal on here. this guy seems to be actually trying to stay away from drugs. what happened to justin blackmon exactly? badda-bing-badda-boom dipsticks. the hate for josh gordon is just atrocious.

    wait till he tears that iggle ass thursday night haters. keep on drinking that hatorade.

  22. Just look at New Haven for the legalization answer.

    Licensed pharmacies/dispensaries would have prevented that horrific tragedy.

  23. To all the people saying Josh is going to get suspended again…

    Don’t be so sure. You know what prompted Josh checking into rehab and turning his life around? His daughter being born.

    There’s nothing like having a child to help a young, immature man get his s*** together and realize there’s more to life than partying and being selfish.

  24. Only the Browns. Pot head, booze fish, multiple repeat violatons yet the Browns always welcome him back with no accountability although his off field activities are not conducive with on field performance. The Browns……..do what you’ve always done, get what you’ve always got.

  26. The man is battling more that “weed” which a lot of these people are stating it is. He is in treatment and recovery for multiple things. Wishing him all the best and for an epic year!

  27. Yeah…for the “insane this guy can’t give up weed” guy. Maybe you should understand addiction. His problem isn’t weed. It is addiction. That is an actual disease. And to the idiot who said “Only the Browns?” Gordon did nothing wrong. He took a proactive step to make sure nothing went wrong. I would welcome him back too.

    To everyone else? Way to support someone in crisis who is actually trying to do something about it.

  30. I don’t know where he went and why he chose to do what he had at the time he did? His timing is just extremely suspicious.

  31. TruFBFan says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    To everyone else? Way to support someone in crisis who is actually trying to do something about it.
    ————————————————————————————————-
    2010- found asleep in Taco Bell drive through and had marijuana in the vehicle; suspended from the team
    2011- tested positive for marijuana; suspended indefinitely from
    2013- suspended first two games of the season for testing positive for marijuana

    Trying to do something about it? What a joke!
    2014- arrested for driving while impaired; suspended final game of season for. Isolating team rules
    2015- suspended entire year for violating league’s substance abuse policy
    2016- suspended the first four games due to yet another failed drug test
    2017- week 13 officially activated from commissioners exempt list

  32. TruFBFan says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm
    Yeah…for the “insane this guy can’t give up weed” guy. Maybe you should understand addiction. His problem isn’t weed. It is addiction. That is an actual disease. And to the idiot who said “Only the Browns?” Gordon did nothing wrong. He took a proactive step to make sure nothing went wrong. I would welcome him back too.

    To everyone else? Way to support someone in crisis who is actually trying to do something about it.
    ++++++++++++++++
    Give me a break dude. Weed is less addicting than nicotine or alcohol and people are able to fight those addictions without seeking help. The guy has been suspended four times and he has a network of people around him to help. The guy has an opportunity to make millions when he probably can’t pass a high school reading test.

  33. The timing says it all. The guy wants to skip out of camp then gets worried when they talk to Dez. Obviously he wants to win…lol

