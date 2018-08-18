Josh Gordon returns to the Browns

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 18, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is returning to the team after missing all of training camp and the start of the preseason.

Gordon, the highly productive receiver with a long history of substance-abuse issues, said on Twitter today that he’s now ready to return.

“I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “This has by no means been an easy road and I’m extremely grateful. . . . I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey released a statement commending Gordon for working hard and focusing on getting better. Dorsey added that Gordon “will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate.”

There’s no word on when Gordon will be able to participate fully in football activities, but a return this weekend indicates he should be ready to play Week One.

Permalink 61 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

61 responses to “Josh Gordon returns to the Browns

  1. Insane that this dude can’t give up weed to make millions in the League. Equally insane that the League requires that of him. It’s 2018, NFL needs to wise up already.

  2. Does this matter? He will make a selfish move once again and get suspended. Until then he will be an average wr as he proved last year. He was good and could of been better but those days are gone.

  5. I’ve followed Gordon since his pick by the Browns in the supplemental draft. Been intrigued by his talent and hope all football fans can enjoy watching him this year. Here’s to sobriety josh!

  6. “I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,”

    GOOD for you young man! Now go show em’ what you can do.

  11. Steeler fan here,

    I’m throwing all the political bull aside. I like this. Josh Gordon is an amazing talent. I enjoy watching him play cause he is a beast. Ive never walked a foot in this mans shoes so who am I to judge his demons. But him being back is good for him, and us. Isn’t that why were all here, football. And Josh is back playing football.

  13. Let the players smoke pot, for crying out loud. What century are in?
    It’s useful for helping people stay off other intoxicatants, too.

  15. I’ve never had an addiction,so I can’t relate. However, I’m not so ignorant to think that his relapses equate to a lack of intelligence.

    I’m rooting for this guy and the Browns.

    The game is best when the best players can play.

  16. “to reach my full potential That is the issue here. The coaches and press have given him such an inflated head that he thinks he walks on water.

    Hel’l be walking on water soon enough. The puddles in the used car lot at which he works that is.

  17. Honestly I’m wondering if this guy just didn’t want to do a whole training camp. I’m betting someone like D. Guice is wishing he took two weeks off and showed up now.

  18. It wasnt asobreitything, it was because he’s getting crushed in domestic relations right now. Child support, judge threatening 30 day sentence. Hope the best for him.

  19. jdphx says:
    August 18, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    So is the window now closed for Dez, or not??

    ___________________________________________________

    I’m sure that Josh Gordon didn’t just show up at the Brown’s front door this morning. They probably knew when he was coming back for at least a little while now and still had Dez come in. I honestly think that the person closing windows on Dez is Dez.

  20. all the smack talk is just unreal on here. this guy seems to be actually trying to stay away from drugs. what happened to justin blackmon exactly? badda-bing-badda-boom dipsticks. the hate for josh gordon is just atrocious.

    wait till he tears that iggle ass thursday night haters. keep on drinking that hatorade.

  22. Just look at New Haven for the legalization answer.

    Licensed pharmacies/dispensaries would have prevented that horrific tragedy.

  23. To all the people saying Josh is going to get suspended again…

    Don’t be so sure. You know what prompted Josh checking into rehab and turning his life around? His daughter being born.

    There’s nothing like having a child to help a young, immature man get his s*** together and realize there’s more to life than partying and being selfish.

  24. Only the Browns. Pot head, booze fish, multiple repeat violatons yet the Browns always welcome him back with no accountability although his off field activities are not conducive with on field performance. The Browns……..do what you’ve always done, get what you’ve always got.

  26. The man is battling more that “weed” which a lot of these people are stating it is. He is in treatment and recovery for multiple things. Wishing him all the best and for an epic year!

  27. Yeah…for the “insane this guy can’t give up weed” guy. Maybe you should understand addiction. His problem isn’t weed. It is addiction. That is an actual disease. And to the idiot who said “Only the Browns?” Gordon did nothing wrong. He took a proactive step to make sure nothing went wrong. I would welcome him back too.

    To everyone else? Way to support someone in crisis who is actually trying to do something about it.

  30. I don’t know where he went and why he chose to do what he had at the time he did? His timing is just extremely suspicious.

  31. TruFBFan says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    To everyone else? Way to support someone in crisis who is actually trying to do something about it.
    ————————————————————————————————-
    2010- found asleep in Taco Bell drive through and had marijuana in the vehicle; suspended from the team
    2011- tested positive for marijuana; suspended indefinitely from
    2013- suspended first two games of the season for testing positive for marijuana

    Trying to do something about it? What a joke!
    2014- arrested for driving while impaired; suspended final game of season for. Isolating team rules
    2015- suspended entire year for violating league’s substance abuse policy
    2016- suspended the first four games due to yet another failed drug test
    2017- week 13 officially activated from commissioners exempt list

  32. TruFBFan says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm
    Yeah…for the “insane this guy can’t give up weed” guy. Maybe you should understand addiction. His problem isn’t weed. It is addiction. That is an actual disease. And to the idiot who said “Only the Browns?” Gordon did nothing wrong. He took a proactive step to make sure nothing went wrong. I would welcome him back too.

    To everyone else? Way to support someone in crisis who is actually trying to do something about it.
    ++++++++++++++++
    Give me a break dude. Weed is less addicting than nicotine or alcohol and people are able to fight those addictions without seeking help. The guy has been suspended four times and he has a network of people around him to help. The guy has an opportunity to make millions when he probably can’t pass a high school reading test.

  33. The timing says it all. The guy wants to skip out of camp then gets worried when they talk to Dez. Obviously he wants to win…lol

  35. Hope the best for him. A lot of people like to kick others when their down. That’s what losers do.

    Truly a generational talent. I just hope that we know him as Flash gordon and not a flash in the pan.

    He has a documentary on YouTube about his struggles with alcohol and drugs. It’s very enlightening.

  37. I find it interesting he was absent roughly the amount of time it would take to flush THC from his system. The league should be allowed to give him a follicle test. This way they could test for 90 days past instead of 30 or 60 days.

  38. All y’all critics “critiquin’” m’boy Baker Mayfield for havin’ “Happy Feet”… well, it’s dem dere Happy Feet that’s keepin’ dem plays alive, y’all fools lol

  39. The Browns and Josh need to work something out where Josh has two guards/mentors with him 24/7. Josh would have to agree to it, but seriously make space at HQ in Berea for Josh to live. Make it a nice apartment with all the video games, exercise equipment or other entertainment he needs, but don’t josh can’t leave the apartment except for practice and games for the entire season. He needs to lose any friends that have enabled him in the past and just be alone. The guards make sure no drugs/ drinks make it into the place. Not prison, but a place to keep clean. Try from now until the season ends – that’s only 5-6 months. Josh, if you fail again there is no money and you will be out of football. Seriously, this is the last chance and take every precaution you can.

  40. “Pot is addictive, causes brain damage and numerous other health issues including mental, and routinely serves as a gateway to other addictive substances.” — scientists

    “Duh, no it doesn’t, also it cures like everything even pot addiction.” — Party of Science

  42. Oh stuff it you punks that act like you never smoked pot or had an alcoholic beverage. Good for him. Rooting for Gordon this year and the Browns in that division. Sorry Sqweelers your time is up!

  45. all health related issues, drug tests, etc. are confidential while in rehab thus giving him time for drugs to be flushed from his system without failing an nfl test and losing his salary, time accrued and/or career. anyone who thinks this is related to hard knocks, a vacation, skipping training camp so he doesn’t get hurt, being more mature because he had a child being born, a custody case, worrying about 30 days in jail, ensuring overall mental and physical health, taking a proactive step, somehow related to bryant, etc. are being naïve and gullible

  46. When you have an addiction as serious as Josh Gordon’s is, you absolutely HAVE TO put your sobriety first and foremost in front of everything else. If you or someone very close to you has never had a serious addiction problem, then I get why that can be hard for you to understand. But that’s just the way it is. Addiction, depending on the substance(s) in question, can literally take over the basic stop and go functions of your brain – the part of your brain that tells you that you need food or water to live – and make it feel like you legitimately NEED drugs to live.

    Addiction can be a life or death issue. Football is not.

    I commend this young man for putting his sobriety first. It shows that he is maturing and realizing that his entire life is at stake here.

    One day at a time Josh! And stay away from those bad influences (which I know can be extremely hard as a celebrity/athlete.

  47. rowdymon says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:22 pm
    The Browns and Josh need to work something out where Josh has two guards/mentors with him 24/7. Josh would have to agree to it, but seriously make space at HQ in Berea for Josh to live. Make it a nice apartment with all the video games, exercise equipment or other entertainment he needs, but don’t josh can’t leave the apartment except for practice and games for the entire season. He needs to lose any friends that have enabled him in the past and just be alone. The guards make sure no drugs/ drinks make it into the place. Not prison, but a place to keep clean. Try from now until the season ends – that’s only 5-6 months. Josh, if you fail again there is no money and you will be out of football. Seriously, this is the last chance and take every precaution you can.

    Come down off the ledge.

  49. Famous pothead slogans:
    “…weed isn’t addicting…er I mean addictive”
    “weed doesn’t hurt anybody man”

    Apparently weed DOES hurt people and IS addictive.
    Only people who are addicted to weed will tell you that weed isn’t addictive.

  50. So suddenly this grown man who pays his union dues, needs his employer to house, feed, and supervise him 24/7 to keep him from getting himself into trouble?
    Isn’t THIS the job of De Smith and the NFLPA?

  52. I’m a recovering alcoholic and it’s not at all unusual for someone in recovery to “tune up” to maintain sobriety, especially if you’re facing a particularly stressful situation and want a solidify the tools in your tool belt. I think this demonstrates a commitment to his program, sobriety and lifestyle. Best of luck to him.

  53. ANYBODY that roots against this guy isn’t a fan of football or a fan of the human race for that matter..I’m not a Browns fan but I do root for them and their fans. Awesome loyal fanbase who deserves a winner. As does Gordon. You got to admire him, he could’ve quit football and went the other way like some other athletes have done. He stuck thru his rehab and bettered himself. Congrats on your baby girl Josh and all us Philly Phans are pulling for you!!

  54. Gordon’s return timing is odd. My guess is with his anxiety issues it was having Hard Knocks around with all the possible questions while watching him is what kept him away from training camp.

  56. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:15 pm
    I find it interesting he was absent roughly the amount of time it would take to flush THC from his system. The league should be allowed to give him a follicle test. This way they could test for 90 days past instead of 30 or 60 days.
    ____________________

    At this point in the program, the NFL actually has the right to wake him up at 3 A.M. for a test and could test him 365 days per year. If you think he has not been tested in the last 30 days, you’re crazy. But….hey….way to just hope for the guy to fail. That’s just sad and pathetic.

  57. “Only people who are addicted to weed will tell you that weed isn’t addictive”.

    Actually anyone who knows anything about medical science tell you that marijuana is not addictive. Marijuana “addicts” will not tell you that because no such addicts exist.

  58. patriotmaleorgy says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    TruFBFan says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm
    Yeah…for the “insane this guy can’t give up weed” guy. Maybe you should understand addiction. His problem isn’t weed. It is addiction. That is an actual disease. And to the idiot who said “Only the Browns?” Gordon did nothing wrong. He took a proactive step to make sure nothing went wrong. I would welcome him back too.

    To everyone else? Way to support someone in crisis who is actually trying to do something about it.
    ++++++++++++++++
    Give me a break dude. Weed is less addicting than nicotine or alcohol and people are able to fight those addictions without seeking help. The guy has been suspended four times and he has a network of people around him to help. The guy has an opportunity to make millions when he probably can’t pass a high school reading test.

    _________________________________________

    He was drinking too, bonehead. And who know’s what else…

  59. One of the hardest things in life to do is to look inside yourself and face what lies there…most can’t and given his is and successfully working to overcome it all makes this guy a MAN. He has the rest of his life ahead of him now, and not some horrible world of nothing. Every single person should support him for this accomplishment and if he fails, well we all know that does happen, but we should never wish that upon anyone. The more people who succeed, the less people are destroyed…both because of themselves and who the affect along the way. I don’t care if who it is, if someone turns their life around or deals with difficult issues head on…I support that person 100% of the way. Not everyone has the same life, and not everyone deals with the same issues or the same ways…glass houses here because EVERYONE has something about them to change. And money does not buy happiness. Only the people without it think it does.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!