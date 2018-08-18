Josh Gordon returns to the Browns

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is returning to the team after missing all of training camp and the start of the preseason.

Gordon, the highly productive receiver with a long history of substance-abuse issues, said on Twitter today that he’s now ready to return.

“I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “This has by no means been an easy road and I’m extremely grateful. . . . I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey released a statement commending Gordon for working hard and focusing on getting better. Dorsey added that Gordon “will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate.”

There’s no word on when Gordon will be able to participate fully in football activities, but a return this weekend indicates he should be ready to play Week One.