Kevin Johnson leaves with a concussion

Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson can’t stay healthy.

He has missed 14 games since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2015. Now, he’s hurt again in a scary scene that played out in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game against the 49ers.

While doctors and athletic trainers attended to Johnson, players from both teams took a knee in obvious concern for him. Johnson appeared to bang his head hard on the turf after being beaten by Marquis Goodwin, Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson walked off under his own power, escorted by two of the team’s athletic trainers.

The Texans announced Johnson has a concussion.