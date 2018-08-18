Kevin Johnson transported to Houston-area hospital with a concussion

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson was transported to a Houston-area hospital with a concussion, coach Bill O’Brien said after Saturday’s preseason game.

“I think he’s going to be OK, but I don’t know all the details,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Johnson’s injury provided a scary moment early in the game.

He banged his head hard on the turf after being beaten by 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin on a 40-yard pass. While doctors and athletic trainers attended to Johnson, players from both teams took a knee in obvious concern.

Johnson walked off under his own power, escorted by two of the team’s medical personnel, and headed to the locker room.