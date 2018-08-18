Mackensie Alexander suffers ankle injury

Getty Images

The battle for the slot cornerback job in Minnesota could be won by default.

Mackensie Alexander and rookie first-rounder Mike Hughes are battling it out, but Alexander suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s game against the Jaguars, according to Ben Leber of the Vikings Radio Network.

Alexander has made an “amazing jump” in the assessment of teammate Terence Newman.

The extent of the injury isn’t known, but Alexander’s absence will open the door to more opportunities for Hughes.