No Dalvin Cook for Vikings on Saturday

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been practicing. But he’s still not ready to play.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Cook won’t be in uniform for Saturday’s preseason home opener against the Jaguars. Cook also didn’t play last weekend, when the Vikings faced the Broncos in Denver.

Cook suffered a non-contact ACL tear in Week Four of the 2017 season. He seems to be fully and completely recovered, but the Vikings seem to be not interested in taking any chances with a player who could help fuel a playoff run that the Vikings managed to author without him for most of last season.

Also not in uniform for the Vikings will be defensive end Everson Griffen, guard Mike Remmers, tackle Rashod Hill, receiver Stacy Coleym receiver Brandon Zylstra, running back Mack Brown, linebacker Kentrell Brothers, tight end Blake Bell, defensive end Tashawn Bower, and defensive tackle Curtis Cothran.

The Jaguars-Vikings game will be televised nationally on NFL Network, with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.