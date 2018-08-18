Packers add running back LeShun Daniels

Getty Images

The Packers have signed a journeyman tailback, due to the retirement of another journeyman tailback.

LeShun Daniels has joined the Packers, contemporaneously with the placement of Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list.

Judd, an undrafted free agent in 2017, joined the Packers on August 6. He had six carries for 19 yards in the preseason opener, but only three yards on five carries against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Daniels had been waived by Washington in March. He appeared in four games for Washington last season.