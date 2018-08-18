Philip Rivers with quick, productive showing in preseason debut

AP

After sitting out the Chargers preseason opener last week, quarterback Philip Rivers got his first work of the exhibition season Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rivers completed his first six passes of the night and led the Chargers on a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown capped by a 2-yard Melvin Gordon touchdown run as he looked in midseason form against the Seahawks.

Rivers completed passes of 21, 2, 5 and 13 yards on the Chargers’ opening drive with the opening 21-yard completion to Tyrell Williams while avoiding pressure being the highlight of Rivers’ night.

He played just two series, completing the first two passes for his second drive before his only incompletion of the night. He finished 6 of 7 for 62 yards in his limited action. The Chargers gained 100 yards on 14 plays offensively in Rivers’ two drives at quarterback before exiting early in the second quarter.