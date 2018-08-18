Raiders continue giving Chris Warren a look in the preseason

Getty Images

The Raiders and Rams are resting their starters in today’s preseason game, but there’s at least one backup worth keeping an eye on: Oakland running back Chris Warren.

Warren got 13 carries for 86 yards in the Raiders’ preseason opener last week, and today he was the starting running back and picked up 11 yards on his first two carries.

An undrafted rookie from Texas, Warren is 6-foot-2 and about 250 pounds and has the strength to break tackles and the speed to break long runs. He said this week that he’s hoping to develop into a more physical runner, as that’s what coach Jon Gruden wants.

“It’s something I’m trying to adapt to more every day, because I’m more of a one-cut and go [runner] — not necessarily violent,” Warren said. “It’s something I’m going to have to end up trying to instill in my game.”

As an undrafted rookie, Warren is no lock to make the team. But he’s getting an opportunity to show what he can do, and he might just prove himself worthy of a job backing up Marshawn Lynch.