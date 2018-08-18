Raiders return to L.A. Coliseum for first time in 23 years

Getty Images

The Raiders exited the L.A. Coliseum after the 1994 season. Today, they’re back for the first time since leaving, for a preseason game against the Rams.

“We’re well aware of the history,” L.A. Coliseum Director of Events and Customer Service Kevin Daly said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I think we’re prepared.”

Security officials are able to monitor every seat in the cavernous stadium through a network of cameras. And they’ll be looking closely for the bad needles in a haystack of football fans.

“The Raiders have great fans, to be honest,” Daly said. “Out of all the people that are going to be here, it’s probably going to be 20 or 30 that hurt what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re definitely aware of the crowd that they bring and the passion they have for the team and for L.A.”

Barring an unexpected and extended delay in the construction of the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood (or the relocation of another team to the venue), it may be the only trip made by the Raiders to their former L.A. home. The two teams open 2018 campaign in Oakland, which means that the Rams will not host the Raiders in the regular season until 2022.

Of course, the Rams could host the Raiders in one of the remaining preseasons before Kroenkeworld is ready to be christened. Whether and to what extent those 20 or 30 (or more) end up creating issues today could be a major factor in whether the two teams get together again at the Coliseum for a game that doesn’t count.