Rams possibly won’t use Jared Goff or Todd Gurley at all in the preseason

AP

Through a pair of preseason games, the Rams haven’t used their starters. After Saturday’s game against the Raiders, Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t rule out not using two of the most important starters for the entirety of the preseason.

“I would say there’s a possibility, but I think those guys both would tell you that they want to play,” McVay told reporters regarding the possibility of quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley not playing before Week One of the regular season. “I think being able to listen to those guys, understand kind of where they’re coming from to get into a little bit of a rhythm, get out there, put some pads on where they can actually get tackled is something that we want to think about. And again, like we talk about, we’ll make those decisions as a staff. Certainly, our players’ opinions do have a big part of it in terms of kind of what they’re feeling and how we can put them in good spots ultimately to feel as good as possible for September 10.”

McVay acknowledged that some starters may play in the third preseason game.

“I think that’s something we’re still going to talk about,” McVay said. “We talked about it, let’s see how this game goes, how we get through it and then we’ll discuss that as a staff. But I think you’ll expect to see some guys but, again, we haven’t made that full decision yet. But, looking forward to kind of looking at this tape, seeing how things look and then evaluating how we want to approach this week’s specific to the Houston game.”

McVay admitted that some starters may have played in the second preseason game versus Oakland, if the Rams weren’t due to play the Raiders in Week One of the regular season.

“I mean typically the way that you look at it, yeah, I mean that’s kind of what we’ve done in the past, but I think each year provides a new opportunity to do what we think is best for our team,” McVay said. “I think certain specific situations dictate why we did what we did, but there was definitely an element of ‘because we play them in the opening week’ why we did that. I don’t know if that was the entire reason so, it’s tough to say just because that was the circumstance that we had.”

Regardless of the specific reason(s), the Rams haven’t used their starters at all for two weeks of the preseason. Which tends to underscore the reality that maybe a four-week preseason isn’t necessary.