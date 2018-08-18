Report: Carson Wentz to return to 11-on-11 drills

AP

Nick Foles may be down. So Carson Wentz is about to be up.

Wentz will return to 11-on-11 drills when the Eagles resuming practice on Sunday, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

As Mortensen notes, it’s not a surprising development. As Wentz continues to work his way back from a December 2017 ACL tear, it was inevitable that he’d practice with the team at some point before being cleared to play.

The news comes two days after Foles suffered a shoulder injury that isn’t believed to be serious. Things get serious for the Eagles in two weeks and five days, when they host the Falcons to start the regular season. Wentz has said it will be “close” as to whether he can play, which could be the latest move in the chess match aimed at keeping the Falcons guessing as to which guy they’ll face.

While it’s always better to have no health concerns about a team’s starting quarterback, there’s an incidental benefit to keeping opponents guessing about which guy they will see. Technically, the Falcons have to wonder for now whether they’ll see Wentz, Foles, or Nate Sudfeld.