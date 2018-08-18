Report: Carson Wentz to return to 11-on-11 drills

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
AP

Nick Foles may be down. So Carson Wentz is about to be up.

Wentz will return to 11-on-11 drills when the Eagles resuming practice on Sunday, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

As Mortensen notes, it’s not a surprising development. As Wentz continues to work his way back from a December 2017 ACL tear, it was inevitable that he’d practice with the team at some point before being cleared to play.

The news comes two days after Foles suffered a shoulder injury that isn’t believed to be serious. Things get serious for the Eagles in two weeks and five days, when they host the Falcons to start the regular season. Wentz has said it will be “close” as to whether he can play, which could be the latest move in the chess match aimed at keeping the Falcons guessing as to which guy they’ll face.

While it’s always better to have no health concerns about a team’s starting quarterback, there’s an incidental benefit to keeping opponents guessing about which guy they will see. Technically, the Falcons have to wonder for now whether they’ll see Wentz, Foles, or Nate Sudfeld.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Report: Carson Wentz to return to 11-on-11 drills

  4. Fools and Wince lol. The compony that they keep, Seattle and New Orleans come to mind. One and Done.
    Now they will rush Wentz back and screw his career forever. Well congrats ladies you won your last and only one championship until the next Haley’s Comet passes by.

  5. Coming back from an ACL tear is Physically bad enough, wonder how he holds up Mentally when the pocket breaks down or he feels the heat of the rush, especially when he plays on artificial grass. And thus him Knowing that he truly is not 100 percent. And dont tell me that he will be If he has to play game one. BS.

    Dak Best qb in the Beast! Stats dont lie! Only haters do!

    pssst hey Look up their stats while I wait. No? I didnt think so.

    Only with the refs help and luck on their side did the eagles win a ring. A ring. One. Single. Cool though bro’s.

  6. calizcowboyz says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:23 pm
    Fools and Wince lol. The compony that they keep, Seattle and New Orleans come to mind. One and Done.
    Now they will rush Wentz back and screw his career forever. Well congrats ladies you won your last and only one championship until the next Haley’s Comet passes by.

    Sure… but the Eagles next championship will be 300 years before the cowgirls next one.

  7. I hope they don’t rush Wentz back. It will be terrible for the player and the league if they put him back out there too soon and he reinjures the knee.

  8. hegreatgabbert says:
    August 18, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    Actually 11 on 10 1/2, since Wince is going to be gimping alone on one leg the rest of his career.

    ———————

    I love these “cutesy” nicknames people come up with. Wince, Fools, the Beagles? How is any of that supposed to be offensive?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!