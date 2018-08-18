Saturday one-liners

AP

Dolphins CB Cordrea Tankersley wasn’t pleased with his performance on Friday night vs. Carolina; “I feel like I played terrible. Straight trash.”

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds is struggling early.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick still hasn’t figured out how to slow down the Philly pass attack.

A closer look at QB Sam Darnold‘s second preseason performance for the Jets.

Ravens CB Maurice Canady has a muscle strain that is deemed to be “not serious.”

Former Bengals QB Ken Anderson will continue to wait for a chance to get in the Hall of Fame.

Browns S Damarious Randall on the No. 1 defense’s performance against Buffalo: “Four series. Four three-and-outs. I don’t think there’s much else to say. Dominant defense.”

In his return to Green Bay, Steelers S Morgan Burnett got an ovation when he showed up on the video board; “Good thing I wasn’t digging up my nose or anything,” said Burnett.

Former Texans OT Derek Newton has filed a grievance against the team, seeking payment of a $500,000 roster bonus.

Rains came during Colts practice, and they kept going through two hours of it.

Five players to watch during the Jaguars’ preseason game at Minnesota.

Titans CB Adoree' Jackson capped training camp with a backflip; “I didn’t stick my landing correctly. I didn’t tuck or none of that. . . . In the Olympics, probably a 7.”

What to watch during the Broncos’ preseason game vs. Chicago.

The Chiefs’ offense looks great, but the defense needs work.

Eight Chargers rosters spots, as a practical matter, are up for grabs.

Hall of Fame Raiders coach John Madden is stepping away from his twice-per-week radio appearances.

Get to know Cowboys RB Bo Scarbrough.

A former teammate who now plays for Detroit used his knowledge of Giants RT Ereck Flowers to blow past him.

Wendell Smallwood and Matt Jones aren’t catching up to the competition in the Eagles’ backfield.

Washington WR Cam Sims has a real shot at a roster spot.

What to watch for as the Bears play Denver in Chicago’s third of five preseason games.

In the race to serve as the understudy to Lions QB Matt Stafford, Jake Rudock outplayed Matt Cassel on Friday night.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has confidence in backup tackles Kyle Murphy and Jason Spriggs, even if not many others do.

Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander is getting noticed.

Rookie WR Calvin Ridley had a big night for the Falcons.

Has Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey provided a glimpse of things to come?

Saints coach Sean Payton calls the performance of the team’s receivers “average at best.”

Former Buccaneers exec (now Tennessee G.M.) Jon Robinson sees plenty of “playmakers” in Tampa.

Rookie RB Chase Edmonds is making a good impression on the Cardinals.

Rams backups get a chance to shine on Saturday in the preseason contest vs. Oakland.

Here are the highlights from the 49ers’ joint practices with Houston.

Hall of Fame Seahawks LT Walter Jones has developed a passion for photography.