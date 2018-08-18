Todd Bowles still plans to wait to name his starting quarterback

AP

Jets coach Todd Bowles continues to have a trio of candidates for the starting quarterback job. He continues to intend to wait as long as possible to pick one.

“I have some ideas in my head, but I’ll wait until [after] the last two preseason games,” Bowles told reporters on Saturday.

Bowles added that he “probably” will wait until after the preseason finale to name the starter for Week One of the regular season, which will come on a Monday night at Detroit.

Rookie Sam Darnold has generated plenty of buzz, but veteran Josh McCown entered camp as the starter. McCown, however, hasn’t played in the preseason.

Newcomer Teddy Bridgewater has played, and he has looked good. Some think the coaching staff prefers to go with Bridgewater, with the goal of winning as many games as possible, and that the front office would choose Darnold, with the goal of justifying for move from No. 6 to No. 3 to get him in the draft.