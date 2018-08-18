Vikings have long list of injuries, including losing Cedrick Lang for the season

Getty Images

The Vikings paid a heavy price during their preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

“List was so long I don’t remember the exact number, so I’ll just wait until we put them on IR,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Offensive guard Cedrick Lang will undergo surgery on his right leg, according to Zimmer, and is headed for injured

reserve.

Defensive end Ade Aruna injured his right knee and left the locker room on crutches, per Tomasson.

Receiver Jeff Badet is in concussion protocol after taking a flagged hit to the head.

Center Josh Andrews injured his ankle, and fullback Johnny Stanton hurt his left leg.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander will undergo an MRI on his ankle Sunday, though X-rays showed no fracture.