Vikings have long list of injuries, including losing Cedrick Lang for the season

Posted by Charean Williams on August 18, 2018, 9:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings paid a heavy price during their preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

“List was so long I don’t remember the exact number, so I’ll just wait until we put them on IR,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Offensive guard Cedrick Lang will undergo surgery on his right leg, according to Zimmer, and is headed for injured
reserve.

Defensive end Ade Aruna injured his right knee and left the locker room on crutches, per Tomasson.

Receiver Jeff Badet is in concussion protocol after taking a flagged hit to the head.

Center Josh Andrews injured his ankle, and fullback Johnny Stanton hurt his left leg.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander will undergo an MRI on his ankle Sunday, though X-rays showed no fracture.

6 responses to “Vikings have long list of injuries, including losing Cedrick Lang for the season

  2. I do not like the Queens.

    Nevertheless, I always cringe when players get hurt. This is not something I like to see happen.

  3. When I see injuries it is because Spielman has players physically able to contend in today’s NFL. These are largely un-drafted FA’s and 6th and 7th round picks on the line. Rick should be strung up by his (unmentionables) he loves splash players and has virtually ignored the importance of early round O-linemen. I am wondering how long the Wilfs will put up with this. 1 first rounder and a 3rd since about 2012, the rest have been 5th 6th 7th rounders, and un-drafted FA’s.
    This season could get VERY VERY ugly very soon for Minnesota!

  5. Injuries in August are the absolute worst.
    Frustrating when you’re just trying to get your guys through training camp.
    Hopefully the others aren’t as serious as lang’s Injury.

  6. It will be interesting to see if the team continues to do the joint practices in future years. By most accounts the practices have gone fairly well each of the last two seasons, but the games that weekend after have been marred with poor play and injuries. In all it was a costly day for the team, the only possible silver lining is no starters or critical reserves were injured. Hoping for a speedy recovery to all who were hurt today on both teams.

    Last I usually like preseason to watch the battles play out, but today was a particularly difficult game to watch, with the injuries, poor play by both teams, and the officiating might have been there worst I’ve ever seen. Many have said it, but I’d say if this is what we can expect in the regular season might be time to find a new hobby because this was basically unwatchable.

