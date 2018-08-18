Vikings starting offense largely sputters

AP

Last week, the Vikings’ starting offense looked good. This week, not.

Seven days after shredding the Denver defense, the Minnesota No. 1 offense sputtered through three drives against the Jaguars in the Vikings’ preseason home opener.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed three of eight passes for 12 yards, and the Vikings punted twice while Cousins and the starting unit was on the field. The second drive resulted in a field goal, but it covered only 30 total yards, and it was fueled by 30 yards from a pair of personal fouls.

Latavius Murray had six carries for 12 yards. He fumbled twice, losing one. None of the Vikings’ top receiving options — Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph — had a catch.

Ultimately, the subpar performance means as much as last week’s strong showing meant: Not much. What matters is what happens when the real games start, with the top offense on the field for a contest that is preceded by careful game planning and that includes in-game adjustments.