Vikings starting offense largely sputters

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
AP

Last week, the Vikings’ starting offense looked good. This week, not.

Seven days after shredding the Denver defense, the Minnesota No. 1 offense sputtered through three drives against the Jaguars in the Vikings’ preseason home opener.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed three of eight passes for 12 yards, and the Vikings punted twice while Cousins and the starting unit was on the field. The second drive resulted in a field goal, but it covered only 30 total yards, and it was fueled by 30 yards from a pair of personal fouls.

Latavius Murray had six carries for 12 yards. He fumbled twice, losing one. None of the Vikings’ top receiving options — Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph — had a catch.

Ultimately, the subpar performance means as much as last week’s strong showing meant: Not much. What matters is what happens when the real games start, with the top offense on the field for a contest that is preceded by careful game planning and that includes in-game adjustments.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Vikings starting offense largely sputters

  1. Absolute pathetic performance by the Vikings offense. They were gifted bogus penalties and a extremely short field after a turnover and produced nothing. Again, pathetic.

  2. Anyone consider the fact that the Jags defense is quite a bit better than Denver’s? Think about that before you buy your plane tickets to the Superbowl based on last week.

  4. vargavarga says:
    August 18, 2018 at 3:05 pm
    Absolute pathetic performance by the Vikings offense. They were gifted bogus penalties and a extremely short field after a turnover and produced nothing. Again, pathetic

    ***

    Take it easy.

  5. most thought offense would take a while with new QB and Coordinator, esp with Cook and most of the starting oline out. fortunately, we play a weak defense in week one and the weakest defense in week two. great job by our defense today. 2nd stringers shut down the first squad Jags on 3 drives…good luck scoring 20 points vs the world class vikings this year….

  7. I think that teams want to do well, in pre-season. That said, pre-season is more about talent evaluation, and to see how well schemes work.

  10. It’s a brief battle of the most deep defenses in the league. There’s not going to be offense. This was expected.

    Jags and Vikings (and eagles, rams) defenses compared to the rest of the league is like pros vs. high schoolers. Broncos have great talent on defense but they aren’t as deep at every level as the 4 teams I mentioned.

    I wouldn’t judge the offenses when they are playing the the elite defenses in the league in the preseason. Anybody who thought their offense would go in and move the ball with ease today is a fool.

    Great test for both teams. I respect the Jags a lot. Hope they get the ring if we don’t.

  11. One wonders when the 3 faithful Vikings fans will start chanting Siemian’s name.

    We know all the other “fans” will be off the bandwagon after they start the season 0-2.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!