Washington makes roster moves

Getty Images

Washington made several roster moves Saturday.

It signed receiver Allenzae Staggers, defensive back Darius Hillary and offensive lineman Kendall Calhoun.

The team waived running back Martez Carter with an injury designation. It also waived linebacker Jeff Knox and defensive lineman Jalen Wilkerson.

Hillary originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016. He was on and off their practice squad before signing withe the Browns’ practice squad.

He played one game for the Raiders in 2017.

Calhoun signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in May. He signed with the Falcons two weeks ago after the Texans waived him.

Staggers played at Southern Miss in 2016-17.