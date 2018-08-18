Washington to work out running backs on Sunday

Getty Images

After running back Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL in the team’s first preseason game, coach Jay Gruden said the team would stand pat at the position. With running backs Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall now injured as well (running back Martez Carter also was waived with the “injured” designation), Washington will be looking for help.

“Yeah, that is an option,” Gruden told reporters on Saturday. “We are steady making moves and we’ll have a workout tomorrow. We will take a look at some other guys, so that is a strong possibility.”

Gruden didn’t name names, but plenty of running backs are out there. The question is whether they’ll be looking simply for a guy or two to chew up reps in the final two preseason games or whether they’ll be looking for someone to upgrade the top of the depth chart.

Regardless, Gruden realizes that the time has come to address the situation.