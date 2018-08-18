Zack Martin will undergo MRI, but Jerry Jones feels good about initial diagnosis

Getty Images

Zack Martin ended Saturday’s preseason game standing on the sideline in street clothes, which was a good sign for the Cowboys. The All-Pro right guard injured his knee during the first half against the Bengals.

“I’m not thinking that Zack is problematic here,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said afterward.

Martin will undergo an MRI on Sunday, but the initial examination does not have Jones worried.

“I just want to say we’ve got more to gain from [the MRI], but from what we’ve seen, I’ll sleep good tonight on Martin,” Jones said.

Martin signed a new deal in June that made him the highest-paid guard in the league. He has made the Pro Bowl every year since entering the NFL in 2014.