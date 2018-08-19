Adrian Peterson to visit Washington Monday

Getty Images

There’s a need for some running back help in Washington and the most prolific rusher of the active free agents is apparently up for consideration.

NFL Media reports that Adrian Peterson will visit with the team on Monday.

Peterson opened last season with the Saints and averaged three yards a carry on his way to 81 yards in four games before being traded to the Cardinals. He ran 129 times for 448 yards and two touchdowns in six games before a season-ending neck injury.

Peterson said in May that he’s back to full health and talked a few times about teams he’d like to join, but nothing materialized for No. 12 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa were in Washington on Sunday. Derrius Guice is out for the year with a torn ACL while Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall each suffered ankle injuries against the Jets last Thursday.