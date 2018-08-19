AJ McCarron getting second opinion on collarbone injury

Getty Images

A report late on Friday indicated that Bills quarterback AJ McCarron suffered a hairline fracture of his collarbone in the team’s preseason game against the Browns.

On Sunday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said that McCarron did suffer an injury but that tests are “not totally conclusive” as to the diagnosis. McDermott said that McCarron will go for another medical opinion before the team sets their course for the future.

If McCarron is out, the Bills’ quarterback competition would be down to Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen. If McCarron is not out of action, however, things will continue as they have all summer.

“If healthy, we pick up where we left off,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

That would mean McCarron and Peterman getting most of the work with the first team, although the alternative could offer Allen more chances to show McDermott that he’s able to make steps in the right direction on a regular basis.