Bears waiting for test results on Leonard Floyd, Adam Shaheen

Getty Images

Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley said last week that Leonard Floyd‘s hands “have come alive” as part of his pass rushing repertoire, but there’s a different kind of interest in one of Floyd’s hands on Sunday.

Floyd was in a hard cast after hurting his left hand during Saturday’s game against the Broncos. The Bears also saw tight end Adam Shaheen leave the game with an ankle injury and coach Matt Nagy said after the game that they were waiting for Sunday tests to find out if the players sustained fractures.

“I don’t think so, but we don’t know that yet,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune.

Floyd has missed 10 games over his first two seasons in Chicago and any absence would leave the Bears quite thin at pass rushing spots in the regular season. Trey Burton and Dion Sims give the Bears a bit more depth at tight end should Shaheen miss significant time.