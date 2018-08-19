Buccaneers claim Adam Reth off waivers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers kept shuffling the deck at defensive tackle on Sunday.

The team announced that they have claimed Adam Reth off of waivers and waived Drew Iddings. Iddings joined the team a few days ago when they dispatched Stevie Tu'ikolovatu to kick off the cycle of moves up front on defense.

Reth signed with the Eagles after going undrafted this year, but lost his job in Philadelphia when the Eagles signed a wideout on Saturday. He had one tackle in two appearances in preseason games this summer.

The Bucs have been without Vita Vea and Mitch Unrein in the center of the defensive line due to injuries and the Bucs clearly haven’t found exactly what they’re looking for in terms of depth just yet.