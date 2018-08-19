Chargers claim Micah Hannemann, place Jaylen Watkins on IR

Getty Images

The word on Sunday was that Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins tore his ACL during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks and the team confirmed his season is over later in the day.

Watkins has been placed on injured reserve as a result of his injury and the Chargers announced the addition of another safety in a corresponding move.

Micah Hannemann is the new member of the Chargers secondary and joins the team via a waiver claim. Hannemann went undrafted out of BYU and signed with the Browns this offseason, but was waived in one of a series of moves that also included Josh Gordon‘s return to the team.

Hannemann had four tackles in two preseason games with the Browns. He had 123 tackles and four interceptions in 44 college games.