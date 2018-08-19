Chiefs sign Orlando Scandrick

Getty Images

Orlando Scandrick has found his third team this year.

Scandrick and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Released last week after a few months in Washington, Scandrick was previously cut by the Cowboys at the start of the offseason.

A 31-year-old cornerback who played his entire career with the Cowboys until this year, Scandrick started 11 games for Dallas last year. His failure to last long in Washington has to be a concern, but he should at least provide some solid depth in the Chiefs’ secondary.