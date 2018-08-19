Colts radio voice Bob Lamey retires

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay sent a tweet on Sunday saying that the Colts were “losing a legend” and a short time later the team announced that radio play-by-play announcer Bob Lamey is retiring after more than 30 years on the job.

Lamey worked for the team from 1984-1991 and then resumed working for them in 1995. He said he will always “bleed blue” in the team’s release about his decision to move on.

“Bob Lamey is a legend and icon, and his name is synonymous with Indianapolis Colts football,” Irsay said in a statement. “With his historic calls, familiar sayings and passion for football, he became part of the fabric of this entire community. No one has been more ‘Indianapolis’ than Bob Lamey. Even more so, he was very much a part of our team family, and he’s as dear to us as anyone who has ever worn the Horseshoe.”

Matt Taylor, who had been the gameday sideline reporter and manager of the team’s radio productions, will take over for Lamey this season.