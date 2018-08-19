Deshaun Watson makes the most of his one drive

AP

The Texans continue to use quarterback Deshaun Watson sparingly in the preseason. But they used him less sparingly than they did last week.

Watson took 11 snaps en route to a touchdown, completing five of eight passes for 73 yards and a one-yard score to Bruce Ellington.

“We wanted to start fast,” coach Bill O’Brien told reporters after the game. “I thought he did a nice job of that. He went down the field. I guess he was five for eight, but I think he had three drops on the drive. So I thought he did some nice things. We were able to play at a pretty good tempo and get in the end zone. So that was good.”

“It felt good just to be in a live-action game,” Watson told reporters. “Being able to toss the ball around a little bit and try to get my feet wet just a little bit, but it was a good drive for us.”

As Watson prepares for his first regular-season game since tearing an ACL last November, he’s focusing only on what’s right in front of him.

“Day to day,” he said. “Take it one day at a time. Focus on the moment now. Focus on making sure I’m healthy, making sure that I’m doing everything I can to get ready for the next game, and what we have to do right now. That’s what’s going to lead up to Week One.”