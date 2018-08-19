E.J. Gaines carted off at Browns practice

Getty Images

The Browns may be down a cornerback for a while.

According to multiple reports from Sunday’s practice, E.J. Gaines was carted off with what appeared to be a right knee injury.

Gaines was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2014 and missed the entire 2015 season with a Lisfranc injury. Gaines was traded to Buffalo as part of the Sammy Watkins deal last year and made 11 starts for the Bills. He had 59 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles in those games.

Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie are at the top of the Browns depth chart at corner. They met with veteran free agent Bashaud Breeland recently and he remains available after meeting with several other teams.