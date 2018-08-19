Jaylen Watkins believed to have torn ACL

Getty Images

The Chargers appear to have lost another player to a season-ending injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that initial tests show that safety Jaylen Watkins tore his ACL during Saturday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Watkins signed with the Chargers as a free agent this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Eagles. Watkins played in 28 games his final two years in Philadelphia as a reserve in the secondary and frequent member of the special teams units.

First-round pick Derwin James joins Jahleel Addae, Rayshawn Jenkins and Adrian Phillips at safety for the Chargers, so they have numbers on hand to move on without Watkins.

The Chargers also lost tight end Hunter Henry to a torn ACL while cornerback Jason Verrett is out for the year with a torn Achilles.