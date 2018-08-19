Jaylen Watkins called for lowering helmet penalty against Seahawks

AP

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins was called for a personal foul on the NFL’s new lowering the helmet penalty on the first play from scrimmage of Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Unlike many of the penalties over the first two weeks of the preseason, this one seemed to be a pretty clear-cut violation of the new rules.

Russell Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for a 29-yard gain as Watkins and Jahleel Addae converged on the Seattle wide receiver. Addae began to pull down Brown from behind as Watkins lowered his head and contacted Brown in his helmet.

Watkins was not ejected from the game as the contact wasn’t a flagrant violation. However, he would later leave the game for a different reason as he injured his right leg in the second quarter and had to be helped off the field by trainers. He was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury by the team.