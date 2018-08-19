Jets may be torn over veteran-versus-rookie approach at quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
AP

A persistent rumbling has lingered throughout training camp and the first half of the preseason, as it relates to the quarterback decision for the Jets. And, if anything, the noise is growing as Week One approaches.

The Jets can go with two different approaches. They can throw rookie Sam Darnold onto the field, having him take his lumps (and lose some games) as he gets toward his ceiling, wherever it may be. Or they can go with one of the veterans — Josh McCown, who has yet to play in the preseason, or Teddy Bridgewater, who has played and played well — and try to win as many games as they can, in the hopes of contending for the postseason in a conference that isn’t nearly as top heavy as the NFC.

The thinking is that the coaching staff wants a veteran, because winning games will better secure the future for Todd Bowles and his lieutenants, and that the front office wants the rookie, because they want to prove that they did the right thing by trading up from No. 6 to No. 3 to snag Darnold.

Of course, this theory presumes that, if changes are made after the season, there’s a realistic chance that the front office would be spared. The last time the Jets opted for overhaul, everyone went.

But with Christopher Johnson currently running the show, maybe G.M. Mike Maccagnan would be permitted to do for a second time that which John Idzik didn’t get to do even once: Hire a new coach.

Regardless of how it plays out, the win-now versus justify-now-and-win-later conundrum is believed to be a very real dynamic for the Jets, one that will begin to formally play out in 22 days, when the Jets face the Lions in Detroit as the opening game for the first Monday night of the year.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Jets may be torn over veteran-versus-rookie approach at quarterback

  1. I thought it was a little weird when they signed Teddy Bridgewater when they were going to draft a QB in the first round. Now, I’m thinking maybe they should play Bridgewater and if he plays well and they win a bunch of games, then the coaching staff will probably keep their jobs and they can trade Bridgewater for a draft pick in the offseason. Obviously, they won’t get anything for McCown.

  3. 1. Bridgewater signed a 1 year deal, he has no trade value other than to a team that suffers a major injury to their starting QB.

    2. If all the HC care about is winning an extra game, and doens’t put the club first and concentrate on properly developing players, such as the QB, then the owner needs to step in and lay down the law. If Sam Darnold is ready to start then the only reason to start Teddy Bridgewater the first several games is to showcase Bridgewater for a trade (they hope) and to give the Oline a few games to gel.

    Mike Maccagnan the GM has not drafted well over his 4 year tenure. He took over a 4-12 team and other than the two #6 picks that a team gets for stinking, hasn’t much to show. Yes he did probably get a franchise QB. And what else in 4 years? Perhaps 4 starters?
    Any run of the mill GM should be able to take a 4-12 team to close to 8-8. The hard part is creating a winning team.

    I expect the team to go around 7-9. I’d fire the GM and HC, and let the new GM here the HC. Otherwise keep both for one more year. Unless they make the playoffs I’d fire both because 5 years is enough time to show what you have as GM or HC.

  6. If Todd Bowles is going to start Darnold instead of one of the vets,I hope he’s ready to deal with the possibilty of a bunch of turnovers,which we all know is Darnold’s achilles heel.

  7. You’re trying hard to create a controversy. This quote is nonsense, “that the front office wants the rookie, because they want to prove that they did the right thing by trading up from No. 6 to No. 3 to snag Darnold”. Unless you’re blind they absolutely did the right thing by taking Darnold even if he doesn’t start the season this year. By having Petty and Hack on the roster alone justified the pick. I don’t see how Mac has to have him start game 1 this season to justify the trade up, thats just you creating a narrative to write about. The media takes the same premise and attaches it to every QB competition every year throughout the league, just the names change.

  9. Coaches can’t allow the front office to dictate which player is on the field just to cover the rear ends of the GM and scouting staff.

  10. what is the point in drafting a franchise QB who is consistently demonstrating his ability (unlike cleveland) on the second worst team in the league, and then not playing him?

    what would one expect from the second worst team in the league with the second worst HC but to do exactly as cleveland, start a journeyman QB until he utterly fails with no help around him, then throw in the rookie QB mid season and then try to justify his HC job by saying the year was lost to growing pains?

    haven’t we heard this rationalisation used to justify gross incompetence before?

    right, cleveland?

  11. The Texans started Savage and he barely lasted a half before Watson took over. Darnold is not Watson but Bridgewater is way better than Savage. Start Teddy and let Darnold back him up.

  12. I think, for what little it’s worth, that indiapaleale hit the nail on the head. The Jets I suppose are just deciding if they want to use Bridgewater to attempt a playoff run or let Darnold get his reps in and hopefully compete next year with what I would expect should be the final draft class before committing to trying to make a Superbowl run. At this point, Darnold has shown that he is worth developing, which is the first test to pass as a potential franchise QB, but Bridgewater and McCown will obviously win you more games, but neither are worth anything in a trade (due to age in one case and contract in the other) unless a team is looking for a spot starter.

  14. .
    They can fix it by introducing more wildcat plays…
    Cuz thats just what they need even more run plays…
    the owner only cares about selling seats.

  16. dreemeagle
    start a journeyman QB until he utterly fails with no help around him, then throw in the rookie QB mid season and then try to justify his HC job by saying the year was lost to growing pains?
    haven’t we heard this rationalisation used to justify gross incompetence before?
    *****
    Jeff Fisher M.O., Dreem.

  22. There’s probably a similar situation brewing with my Bills. With AJ McCarron most likely missing some time, the Josh Allen era may have to start earlier than expected. I wanted him to sit for a year and hit the ground running in 2019. But circumstances may dictate otherwise. It doesn’t help that he’s playing very well in preseason. A 3 man race has turned into Josh Allen vs Nate Peterman. Josh has played with the 3rd team in game 1 and second team in game 2. If they start him in the all important game 3 and he performs well with the first team, it’ll be hard not to start him at Baltimore. We shall see.

  23. Darnold has shown he is ready and capable of starting week 1. Let him go through his ups and downs. They say he handles him self well when he struggles and bounces back well. Let him start get his games and time under his belt then next year you have 90 million in Cap space and go get him some weapons ie wide receivers and a running back!! If it’s this close go with the rookie and trade teddy for a 3rd rounder

  26. It is most unfortunate that Todd Bowles has been saddled with poor quarterbacks by the GM and owner from the time he came to New York. Ryan Fitzpatrick had that one good year, but they wasted the next season on him and never allowed Bowles to try to develop either Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg.

    If the team doesn’t do well this season, Bowles will probably be terminated and, yes, right after they acquired at least one — maybe two — talented quarterbacks.

  27. I thought the job of a head coach at any level is to put a competitive team on the field.The question should be which QB can best accomplish that.Bridgewater seems to be best option.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!