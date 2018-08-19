Junior Galette set to visit Rams

Getty Images

The last we heard from free agent linebacker Junior Galette was in May when he posted on social media that he had offers from teams, but was contemplating retirement rather than continuing his playing career.

Galette didn’t accept any of those offers and it appears he’s opted not to call it a career just yet. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Galette will visit with the Rams.

Galette had 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble for Washington in 16 games last season. That was Galette’s first game action since 2014 as a pair of torn Achilles tendons kept him out for all of 2015 and 2016. He was released in March and visited with the Raiders in April.

If Galette does sign with the Rams, he will likely be set to play a rotational role as a pass rusher.