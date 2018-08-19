Kayvon Webster expected to visit Texans, Bills and Lions

Getty Images

Cornerback Kayvon Webster was released by the Rams in April and didn’t draw any immediate interest in the open market as he was still rehabbing the torn Achilles he suffered last December.

His market appears be heating up. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Webster has lined up visits with the Texans, Bills and Lions next week.

Webster started all 11 games he played for the Rams last season, but the injury and the arrivals of Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters changed the landscape at corner in L.A. He had 38 tackles and an interception in last year’s appearances and had 183 tackles and an interception in four seasons with the Broncos.

Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson went to the hospital with a concussion on Saturday, which might increase the desire to add a player to the secondary in Houston this week.