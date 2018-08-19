Kyle Williams week-to-week with knee injury

Getty Images

While the Bills wait to find out a final diagnosis for quarterback AJ McCarron‘s injured collarbone, they’ll also be starting to wait for defensive tackle Kyle Williams to make it back after hurting his knee on Friday.

Williams left Buffalo’s game against the Browns after hurting his knee on a Carlos Hyde run. He was able to make it to the sideline under his own power and Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Sunday that his recovery timeline is week-to-week at the moment.

“We’ll take it one week at a time. I know if Kyle can be out there he’ll be out there,” McDermott said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR.

Third-round pick Harrison Phillips will likely be in line for more playing time while Williams is out of the lineup.

McDermott also announced that punter Cory Carter tore his ACL when he got hit while punting on Friday night. Colton Schmidt has had the job in Buffalo the last four seasons and is now the only punter on the roster.