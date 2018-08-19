Nick Foles, Carson Wentz will split first-team reps

AP

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles‘ shoulder is fine after he hurt it on Thursday night, but he will be giving up some first-team reps during 11-on-11 work at practice.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed Saturday’s report that Wentz will do 11-on-11 work for the first time since the opening days of training camp during Sunday’s practice.

“It’s big to begin to evaluate him and see where he’s at and get him back in there with the guys,” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “It’s still a slow process but at the same time it’s exciting for him.”

That development leaves Wentz with the hurdle of getting cleared for contact to go before he’ll be able to play in a game. Pederson said Wentz probably wouldn’t play in the final preseason game if he was cleared by that point, so it seems likely that regular season action would be the first game action for Wentz since he tore his ACL last year.