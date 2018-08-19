Packers sign RB Bronson Hill

Getty Images

The Packers signed a running back on Saturday and they added another one to the roster on Sunday.

The team announced the addition of Bronson Hill to their backfield. LeShun Daniels signed on Saturday when the Packers placed Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list.

Both signings come after Jamaal Williams sprained his ankle in Thursday’s game against the Steelers. Aaron Jones, who will serve a two-game suspension to open the year, has also dealt with hamstring trouble this summer.

Hill had one carry in two games with the Cardinals last year and he ran twice for 11 yards in three appearances for the Jaguars during the 2016 season. He’s also spent time with the Bills, Bears, Dolphins, Saints, Bengals and Vikings. He was announced as one of the first 100 signees of the Alliance of American Football, but AAF deals have an out for players to pursue NFL opportunities.

The Packers had an open roster spot, so there was no need for a corresponding move on Sunday.