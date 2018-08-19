Randy Gregory: It felt real good to play in a game again

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory said last week that he felt ready to test himself against another team and he got a chance to do that for the first time since the end of the 2016 season when the Cowboys faced the Bengals on Saturday night.

Gregory, who was suspended for all of last season, didn’t record a tackle or a quarterback pressure in his 10 snaps, but said after the game that it was positive just being back in the mix.

“I haven’t played an actual game in basically two years,” Gregory said, via ESPN.com. “Practice is one thing. Conditioning’s one thing. Personal training’s one thing, but actually going out there and be with my guys and at least attempt to make some plays, it felt real good.”

The Cowboys face the Cardinals next Sunday and Gregory hopes to see more playing time in what’s traditionally a regular season dress rehearsal.