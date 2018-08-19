Report: Bengals releasing George Iloka

Getty Images

The Bengals are reportedly parting ways with a five-year starter in their secondary.

NFL Media reports that the team will release safety George Iloka.

Iloka, a 2012 fifth-round pick, has started all 76 games he’s played over the last five seasons for the Bengals and has started every game the team has played over the last two seasons. He had 80 tackles and an interception for Cincinnati last year.

Per the report, the move was a financial decision. Iloka was due $5.3 million in base salary and roster bonuses this year with a cap hit of $6.2 million. The team will get $4.4 million of that cap space back once Iloka is officially off the books.

Given the timing of the move and the pace of the safety market, Iloka’s unlikely to see that kind of money from another team. With Week One rapidly approaching, it remains to be seen if he’ll secure a new home at any price before the start of the season.

The Bengals drafted Jessie Bates III in the second round this year. He joins Shawn Williams, Clayton Fejedelem and Brandon Wilson at safety.