Report: Seahawks offered Colts a second-round pick for Jacoby Brissett

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said he wouldn’t trade backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, even for a first-round pick. Which means he certainly wouldn’t trade Brissett for a second-round pick. But he reportedly had the chance.

The Seahawks offered the Colts a second-round pick for Brissett but were turned down, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

That’s an odd report: The Seahawks have Russell Wilson at quarterback, and he’s started all 16 games for all six of his seasons in Seattle. Why give up a second-round pick for a player who might never see the field?

The answer may be that Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was the Colts’ quarterbacks coach last year, and Schottenheimer loves Brissett. If Schottenheimer has been raving about Brissett in Seattle, he may have convinced the higher-ups that Brissett would be worth trading for.

The Colts, however, are apparently unwilling to do it. Brissett is slated to continue backing up Andrew Luck, rather than backing up Wilson.