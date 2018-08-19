Report: Tests show low-ankle sprain for Adam Shaheen

Getty Images

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen left Saturday’s game against the Broncos with an ankle injury that head coach Matt Nagy said would undergo further testing on Sunday.

Some of those tests have returned some good news for Shaheen. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the initial tests show that the tight end suffered a low-ankle sprain.

More tests are being done, but the initial diagnosis would seem to bode well for Shaheen’s chances of playing in the first week of the regular season. Shaheen caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Bears during his rookie season.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd also left Saturday’s game with an injury. He was spotted with a hard cast on his hand after the game and was also set for tests on Sunday.