Reports: Zack Martin avoided significant knee injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he felt optimistic that right guard Zack Martin avoided a serious knee injury during Saturday’s game against the Bengals and the results of a Sunday MRI back that up.

According to multiple reports, the test of Martin’s knee showed no significant injury. Martin will likely be out for the remainder of the preseason, but the hope is that he’ll be ready to go when the Cowboys face the Panthers to open the regular season on September 9.

If Martin, who has never missed a regular season game, does make it back for that game, it will be the first he plays since signing a big contract extension with the Cowboys this offseason.

Martin is the second Cowboys offensive lineman to deal with some health issues this summer as center Travis Frederick has gone to a neck specialist after suffering multiple stingers. Frederick also got good news, but the Cowboys surely hope that they won’t have to keep sending starters for medical tests in the weeks and months to come.