Richard Sherman sounds off on new helmet rule

Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
When the NFL secretly slipped the new helmet rule onto the agenda of Competition Committee proposals in March, making it No. 11 to a previously-published list of ten, the league office knew what it was doing. Someone(s) wanted to be able to push the rule past ownership without anyone sounding the alarm about the potential consequences of prohibiting any and all lowering of any and every portion of the helmet to initiate contact with any and all parts of an opponent’s body.

As a result, no one even knew about the new rule until it became a new rule, and by the time the debate even had a chance to get started, the debate was over.

But to the extent the NFL thought there would never be a debate, the NFL was mistaken. The random warnings from some (but not nearly enough) in the media regarding the breadth of the rule and its potential impact on the game have become a firestorm of criticism, now that games are being played and flags are being thrown.

“To all those [people] including those who made the rule,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said on Twitter regarding the application of the rule. “I want a video of YOU running full speed and being lead by anything but your head while also attempting to bring down a moving target. You will soon realize it’s impossible.”

The league expects players to adjust, either by keeping their faces up, by striking the opponent with the flipper of the shoulder pad, or by contorting their bodies to spin the helmet away from the opponent, striking him with something other than the thing covering the defensive player’s head.

“There is no ‘make adjustment‘ to the way you tackle,” Sherman said on Twitter. “Even in a perfect form tackle the body is led by the head. The rule is idiotic and should be dismissed immediately. When you watch rugby players tackle they are still lead by their head. Will be flag football soon.”

Sherman adds a link to a video of a rugby tackle, claiming that it would be a penalty in today’s NFL. But it’s hard to tell whether the tackler’s head strikes the player he tackles; one of the few clear aspects of the new helmet rule is that, even if the head is lowered, there’s no foul unless the head makes contact with the opponent.

Still, Sherman is right regarding one very important point: In real time and at full speed, helmet contact by a tackler against a ball carrier is inevitable (especially when tackling from the side), and whether a penalty is or isn’t called will be a product of chance. The only way to avoid the risk of being flagged will be to ensure the face is up at all times (which is far easier said than done, particularly when diving) or to turn into the opponent at the right moment, striking him with the back of the shoulder pads and keeping the helmet completely out of the fray.

The only way to avoid this rule being the dominant story line of the 2018 season will be to tweak it before the regular-season opener in 18 days, either by adding language like “forcible” or making an exception for incidental contact or limiting the foul only to contact initiated by the top/crown of the helmet. Or by, as Sherman suggested, getting rid of the rule right now.

However it plays out, no change is possible without 24 owners voting in favor of whatever adjustment is deemed preferable to a season that may entail a threat to the game far more significant and real than the huffing and puffing sparked by the anthem controversy.

38 responses to “Richard Sherman sounds off on new helmet rule

  6. “But it’s hard to tell whether the tackler’s head strikes the player he tackles; one of the few clear aspects of the new helmet rule is that, even if the head is lowered, there’s no foul unless the head makes contact with the opponent.”

    However, in the clip Sherman used to make his point, the tackler moved his head to the side and hit the ball-carrier hard with his shoulder pad. So it is not clear to me what the rule is.

  7. Get rid of the helmets. The helmet design has changed so much over the past 40 years that it now allows the players to use this armor as a weapon.

  9. Hopefully this helmet rule becomes Florio’s new crusade. Leave the last two behind which have been beaten to death like no topics I’ve ever seen before.

  10. He’s right. Form tackling is essentially being phased out. It is now banned from use on quarterbacks, per the Rodgers rule. Arm tackling is now the new norm, and arm tackling is far more dangerous in terms of injuries to knees and ankles because of the twisting motion required to arm tackle.

    When I played football, arm tackling resulted in benching. Now it’s the only way to follow the stupid new rules of the game.

  11. The rule needs tweaking for sure. After some of the penalties I saw for leading with the helmet,…. either the rule gets changed or the NFL needs to get the officials and referee on the same page. When a LB hits a RB shoulder squarely into the chest and the helmet is slightly down but doesn’t make contact,…. and they throw a flag ………. ????
    Pure bs. I’ll stop watching when officials become to big a part of a games results.
    I love the rule,….. but the officiating of it is horrible.

  14. I agree with him. These new rules are absolutely ridiculous. Between the helmet rule, to the protecting the QB, it’s messed up. A QB is a football player, he touches the ball on every play, if he can’t take a hit, then get out of the game. I understand if a defender picks him up and suplex’s the QB, but wrapping him up and using your body weight to take him down is not a penalty.

    The NFL is going to destroy this league. They are pi$$ing the players off, and the fans don’t want to pay good money to go to a game and watch yellow flags fly every other play. Watching all these pre season games, it’s truly pathetic what the NFL has become.

  16. The more publicity the media gives this guy, the more he sounds off.

    Can’t you guys just move on from Richard Sherman?

  18. tinye67 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 1:06 pm
    Hopefully this helmet rule becomes Florio’s new crusade. Leave the last two behind which have been beaten to death like no topics I’ve ever seen before.

    Agreed!!!!!!!!!!!

  19. So if players “ensure the face is up at all times” won’t that result in broken necks? That’ll look great on TV.

  21. Richard Sherman sounds off on any number of subjects, whether anyone wants to hear him or not….

  22. “As a result, no one even knew about the new rule until it became a new rule, and by the time the debate even had a chance to get started, the debate was over.”

    So like Congress, nobody reads the rules in the competition committee.

  23. This actually kind of funny. While all the beer chugging, faux patriots were complaining about players kneeling during the national anthem, the NFL quietly installed a rule that ACTUALLY negatively affects the game. Congrats on letting the president of the United States (who couldn’t care less about the game, the anthem, the players, or targeting penalties) and billionaire team owners (who have a business to run) tell you what you should be outraged about. So I know these flags are infuriating, and I know they’re asking for something that is virtually impossible and they’re implementing it in the sloppiest way possible, but hey! At least those dang ol’ disrespectful players have to stand for the anthem! And that’s what we all care about, right?

  26. What’s wrong with gladiator sports? Why is it okay to blow the brains out of innocent animals so they can be used as selfie props, but it’s not okay for consenting adults to bash each other’s brains out on a football field? No one has ever explained why a waiver releasing the owners from brain injury liability can’t be included in the contracts. Why not? Let’s quit pretending we care about brain health.

  28. NFL doing its hardest to allow other sports, like Rugby, to catch up and take its place.

    And Rugby is slowly gaining popularity here, just had the 7s World Cup in San Fran. Between that and people catching on with the scam that the NCAA really is, and that’s its only an American thing for our U-21 athletes (“student athletes) to not get paid.

    The old guard definately thinks that it can do no wrong, and that they won’t lose their position.

  29. It is absolutely inevitable that in 15 or 20 years pft will write an article headlined “Richard Sherman sounds off on new lawsuit against the NFL he is filing over CTE”

  30. I still say get them to sign a waiver, but of course they will sign them and in 15 years when they have brain issues they will sue anyway for some legal reason, like hey I was young and stupid, you should have protected me from myself. but this doesn’t really apply to Sherman anyway , those 2-3 tackles he gets a game shouldn’t matter.

  31. This is worrisome. I love football, and you really worry if we are losing the game we love.

    Sherman has said some dumb stuff imo, but he eels bang on with this. Fingers crossed we can get resolution to this without losing a season, or worse, losing the future of the game.

  32. This rule is abysmal. I watched Kyle Fuller last night led with his shoulder pad and they flagged him for leading with his helmet. I turned to channel and watched the Diamondbacks vs Padres..!

  34. The first paragraph makes it seem like nobody knew. The people on the competition committee certainly knew and it is their job to figure stuff like this out. The people on that committee should be replaced. That body used to have the necessary debates before messing with the game and the guys having those debates at least knew what they were talking about. Now, they have no desire to maintain the game. They only see profits whether it be from exploiting new types of fans (fantasy, legal bettors, etc.) or by trying to eliminate future lawsuits that will come anyway. Stop it. Put guys on the competition committee that know the game and understand how unintended consequences can destroy it. I don’t think they even need to be current coaches or officials. Knowledgeable fans could do it. After all that is done, when an owner votes he/she better darn well understand ALL pros and cons because ultimately they are the ones who should be held accountable.

  35. The concept is sound the implementation is abysmal. What they need to outlaw is the diving head first tackle ala Branden Meriweather who made it an art form. Impossible to tackle without some form of contact with the head. Agree with the person who said outlaw the helmet. That, and it’s evolution are the root of the problem.

  36. “No one has ever explained why a waiver releasing the owners from brain injury liability can’t be included in the contracts. Why not? Let’s quit pretending we care about brain health.”

    There’s no reason they can’t. I used to skydive and made 140 jumps when I was younger. The very first thing every single drop zone required was signing the waiver accepting risk for jumping so if you died or were badly injured you or your surviving family could not sue the drop zone.

    Its sad that the league is being run by attorneys who are destroying the game to protect the owners from lawsuits, but are ignoring a very simple legal precedent that would solve the problem.

  37. “Richard, your 15 minutes of fame is long gone. No one cares om iota what you think….”

    Actually, you’re wrong.

  38. Go back to leather helmets. Problem solved. If you laugh that comment off, you don’t know a thing about human nature. The better they are protected, the more they will use their head as a battering ram. If you go back to a soft helmet with no face mask, nobody will have to tell the players to tackle with their arms and shoulders, one busted nose will teach them more than a book of regulations from the competition committee.

    The only problem with going without a face mask, is that we can see Marshawn Lynch’s face better.

