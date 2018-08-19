Shaquem Griffin gets 49 snaps, most of any Seahawk

AP

The Seahawks are giving rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin every opportunity to prove himself in the preseason.

Griffin, the fifth-round draft pick whose left hand was amputated at age 4, played 49 snaps in Saturday night’s preseason game, 37 on defense and 12 on special teams. That total of 49 plays was tied for the most of any player on the Seahawks last night. (Guard Jordan Roos also played 49 snaps.)

It was an up-and-down night for Griffin: He had an outstanding tackle in punt coverage, but he also got called for holding on a punt return. He was in on three tackles on defense after coming in with the second-string defense.

Griffin appears set to make the 53-player roster, although how much playing time he’ll get when the regular season starts remains to be seen. He may see the field more on special teams than on defense, at least at first. The Seahawks’ coaches have spoken positively about Griffin’s work in practice, and he’s doing work in the games as well.