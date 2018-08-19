Sterling Moore signs with Lions

Getty Images

A former Patriots defensive back will be joining former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit this season.

Agent David Canter announced on Sunday that his client Sterling Moore has signed a deal with the Lions. Moore spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Patriots, which covered Patricia’s move from safeties coach to defensive coordinator and also coincided with Lions General Manager Bob Quinn‘s time in the New England front office.

Moore started 12 games at cornerback for the Saints in 2016, but bounced on and off the roster in New Orleans during the 2017 season. He had five tackles and a forced fumble in six appearances. Moore’s also played for the Cowboys and Buccaneers.

Moore’s signing comes after a report that the Lions are set to meet with former Rams corner Kayvon Webster this week. It’s unclear if Moore’s arrival will have any impact on that plan.