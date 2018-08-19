Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills S Jordan Poyer thinks the team needs to do a better job of tackling.

Checking in on how the Dolphins have fared at defensive tackle.

The Patriots appear to have sufficient depth at tackle to deal with Isaiah Wynn‘s injury.

WR Quincy Enunwa is building trust with the Jets’ new quarterbacks.

A practice fight didn’t faze Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

The Bengals got good play from young defensive linemen on Saturday.

Will WR Josh Gordon be in the Browns lineup to start the regular season?

The Steelers defense had a rough night in Green Bay.

LB Duke Ejiofor continues to impress the Texans.

Colts QB Andrew Luck got to catch up with Robert Griffin III this week.

The Jaguars defense looked better than their offense on Saturday.

Titans WR Taywan Taylor got a shoutout from LeBron James.

The top picks in the Broncos draft class played well against the Bears.

What’s the worry level about the Chiefs defense?

Chargers WR Mike Williams made a big play on Saturday.

WR Griff Whalen got extended time for the Raiders.

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie made a highlight reel interception on Saturday.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur is keeping it simple.

WR Darius Prince is going from the Arena League to the Eagles.

Defensive linemen Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen have gone from Tuscaloosa to Washington.

Will the Bears start James Daniels at center this year?

Lions RB Ameer Abdullah has worked on his ball security.

LB Blake Martinez looks like an essential piece of the Packers defense.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray will be looking to bounce back after a couple of fumbles.

The Falcons liked what they saw from WR Calvin Ridley this week.

Said Panthers WR Curtis Samuel of his confidence, “It’s pretty high, but that’s how it’s supposed to be. I feel like I’m a special player, so it’s just up to me to go out there and show it.”

The Saints hope rookie DE Marcus Davenport will play next week.

A look at the competition for wide receiver spots with the Buccaneers.

Cardinals FB Derrick Coleman hasn’t let being deaf keep him from building an NFL career.

Rookie Joseph Noteboom could see early playing time on the Rams offensive line.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo led a touchdown drive to open Saturday’s game.

QB Russell Wilson felt encouraged by the Seahawks offense’s effort.