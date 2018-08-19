Washington has at least two running backs lined up for Sunday

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden has said that the team will bring in running backs on Sunday. At least two have been identified.

Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports that free-agent Orleans Darkwa will work out for the team, and that Jamaal Charles will “visit.” (It’s unclear whether Charles will or won’t be working out during his visit.)

Other available free-agent running backs include Adrian Peterson and the “retired” DeMarco Murray, who recently took a job as a college football analyst with FOX. Plenty of other low-level street free agents also are (and will be) available, but the focus on established names like Darkwa and Charles suggest that Washington is aiming higher than simply bringing in a camp body.

Charles (pictured) hold the distinction of being the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards. He spent 2017 with the Broncos, rushing for 296 yards on 69 carries.