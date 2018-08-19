Xavier Grimble to miss time after hand surgery

Getty Images

The Steelers have been without Vance McDonald for most of training camp because of a foot injury and now another tight end is out with an injury.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Xavier Grimble will miss time after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb/wrist area. Grimble did not play against the Packers on Thursday night and is expected to miss the rest of the preseason with hopes of being well enough to play in Week One.

Grimble had 16 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons.

With Grimble and McDonald ailing, the Steelers have Jesse James, Bucky Hodges, Pharoah McKeever and Christian Scotland-Williamson at tight end. James is the only one with regular season experience, so any setbacks in recovery for Grimble and McDonald will likely lead to a roster move.