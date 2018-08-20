49ers dealing with another set of injuries this week

Getty Images

The 49ers limped out of their first preseason game after six players suffered injuries and things only got slightly better against the Texans on Saturday night.

Three more players picked up injuries during that game and a couple of them could lead to trips to injured reserve. Running back Joe Williams fractured a rib and offensive lineman Erik Magnuson tore his hamstring, which led head coach Kyle Shanahan to say that the team may need to make roster moves.

“That decision probably won’t be made until over the next week,” Shanahan said, via the San Jose Mercury News.

Williams is the third 49ers running back to get hurt this summer as Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida are also on the shelf. Raheem Mostert, Jeremy McNichols and the recently signed Alfred Morris are still on hand. Magnuson is competing for a role on the interior of the offensive line.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard sprained his foot during the game and Shanahan said it “looked pretty bad” on film. He’ll be re-evaluated this week.